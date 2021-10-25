TNRD directors question BC Wildfire on summer response

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The White Rock Lake wildfire on July 26. BC Wildfire Service representatives, including executive director Ian Meier, fielded questions from TNRD directors about this season's wildfire response, saying the organization is working to build more connections to bolster capacity to fight fires.

The head of the BC Wildfire Service says the organization is shifting, working to make more connections with local associations and groups to improve future wildfire response.

In a Thompson-Nicola Regional District committee meeting Thursday, Executive Director Ian Meier said the BC Wildfire Service is “committed” to making connections and providing training to groups like the BC Cattlemen’s Association and those in the forest industry to bolster capacity to fight fires.

“It's not picking up the phone or phoning a logging contractor when there's a fire, we need to do it before, so they understand how, and we understand them, and we listen to their years of experience working in the forests,” Meier said.

“That's where, as an organization, we are going. ...We do need to shift as organization, and we are.”

BC Wildfire Service and government representatives fielded a number of questions from TNRD directors about this past wildfire season during Thursday’s Emergency Management and Protective Services Committee meeting.

Ward Stamer, TNRD director and Barriere mayor, asked what BC Wildfire Service was doing to “get more people on the ground that are able to respond to those fires,” be it ranchers or homeowners.

“We should be looking at trying to build up these capacities like we did in the past. And if there’s issues like insurance, we figure out the insurance. If it’s issues about training, we should be figuring out the training requirements,” Stamer said.

Meier said they are working with the BC Cattleman’s Association and First Nations communities to establish training so that protocols are established before a fire occurs.

“We’ve come a long way from 2017 and 2018 in the relationship with the forest industry this year, they are actioning fires for us as part of the team,” Meier said.

“We are opening up the avenues and figuring out to train. We're doing exactly what you're asking. And we'll see how far we get with that this year.”

Stamer asked to see data pertaining to this year’s wildfire response, “being able to see what what worked and what didn't work, and not just have an agency tell us that everything is okay.”

Eamon O’Donoghue, associate deputy minister for Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, said BC Wildfire Service regularly reviews reports from the wildfire season to improve their response, and after the review takes place, they will share findings with the TNRD.

O’Donoghue said there are liability concerns if individual homeowners try to action wildfires on their own.

He said they want individuals to be part of the team so BC Wildfire can provide training and some form of protection from lawsuits.

Meier said he’s seen communities be united when they are faced with a wildfire, but then get “ripped apart” because of decisions made in the heat of the moment.

“Our preference is, we're making those decisions together so we protect each other and not expose any one individual for those decisions that are made,” Meier said.

"The decision and involvement of locals is critical to our success moving forward. We have to be able to assemble local capacity on the fly. The only way we do that is if we have relationships going into the season and year round.”

Director Mike O’Reilly, also a City of Kamloops councillor, asked about contractors with full crews ready to fight wildfires who told him they were often sitting until mid-day waiting for a go-ahead from BC Wildfire.

“I feel maybe there could be some efficiencies found,” O’Reilly said.

Kaitlin Baskerville, Kamloops Fire Centre manager, said one of their successes this year was how many times fire response was led by industry.

However, Baskerville said she was aware of times when there could have been delays in giving equipment operators the green light.

She said they are looking to “evolve” processes, aligning with industry so they are able to get to work as soon as possible.

Meier added that often, plans are made at night, but the volatile nature of wildfire can cause plans to change by the morning.

“We can't hold up resourcing for an administrative process. But what we have to do is hold up the resourcing if it's a safety concern,” Meier said, adding there is a happy medium, and they need to work to find this.

“There were circumstances this year where we put, I believe, too much risk on the individuals going out there because we didn't have that solid plan before we launched the resources, and those close calls are close calls now. I don't want to be going to anyone's funeral because we decided to rush out the door in a very volatile situation.”

Multiple committee members, including TNRD Board Chair Ken Gillis, asked why it seemed structure protection units in Monte Lake were not used.

Gillis said the TNRD owns a structure protection unit they offered to BC Wildfire — along with personnel from the Pritchard Volunteer Fire Department — before the White Rock Lake wildfire swept through Monte Lake, and asked why the organization didn’t take them up on this offer.

Meier said they are reviewing the details of the fire season and he would look into the situation at Monte Lake, as he didn’t have these details on hand to help him directly answer these questions.

“There was equipment there and deployed. If it was not turned on, there had to have been a tactical decision made, but as far as I know, the equipment that was deployed there was deployed with the intent of saving every structure we could,” Meier said.

In response to a request from Gillis, Meier said he would send a copy of documents outlining the BC Wildfire response protocols to the TNRD for review, and committed to more frequent meetings with the regional district.