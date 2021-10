Photo: Castanet Staff

Aberdeen Mall’s annual Halloween trick-or-treating event has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

Kristi Williams, the mall’s marketing and specialty leasing manager, confirmed to Castanet Kamloops the Trick-or-Treating Extravaganza event has been cancelled.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Aberdeen Mall will not be holding our annual Halloween Trick or Treating event,” Williams said.

The event was also scrapped due to the pandemic in 2020.