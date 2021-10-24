Findings from audit of TNRD financial records delayed once more as new irregularities come to light, TNRD CAO says

Photo: Castanet Staff

A final report containing findings from an independent audit of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District’s financial records will be delayed once more after further "irregularities" were uncovered, according to the regional district CAO.

Scott Hildebrand told the TNRD board of directors on Thursday that BDO Canada’s forensic audit work is taking longer than expected.

“The amount of data, records and sheer volume of information has created a lot more work than anticipated, and takes a significant amount of time to review and analyze properly,” Hildebrand said.

“Further irregularities and information have recently come to light with the expanded scope that includes procurement and contract practices, that was communicated to the board recently. And our due diligence with these details is our priority.”

Hildebrand said they had hoped to present BDO Canada’s findings by November, but are now looking at publicly presenting the final report during the week of Dec. 13.

“It's unfortunate we're not able to meet our initial timelines, but a fulsome and factual understanding of the situation is critically important to the investigation,” Hildebrand said.

BDO Canada was selected through an RFP process to provide an independent forensic audit of the TNRD’s financial records and expenses.

The audit was requested by the TNRD after a Kamloops This Week investigation revealed the spending habits of former regional district CAO Sukh Gill, who spent taxpayer money on costly dinners, drinks and gifts while he was with the district.

Gill left the TNRD in early 2020.

The TNRD also turned over some information to the RCMP in March. Police have been investigating allegations of financial improprieties within the regional district.