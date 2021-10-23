Kamloops RCMP investigating after woman says she was bear sprayed

Photo: Sydney Chisholm

Police are investigating after a woman said she was bear sprayed on the North Shore in Kamloops last Sunday.

RCMP were called to Tranquille Road by ambulance in the early morning, who were responding to an alleged bear spaying incident.

The woman was allegedly sprayed behind a business about an hour before police arrived.

Mounties spoke with the woman at the scene, according to police, the woman said she did not know the suspect but described him as “heavy and on a skateboard.”

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.