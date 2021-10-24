RCMP find homemade taser during a drug investigation in Kamloops

Photo: Sydney Chisholm

Kamloops RCMP said officers seized a homemade “taser” following a drug investigation.

According to police, an officer pulled over a vehicle in Valleyview last Sunday night around 10 p.m.

Later that evening, the vehicle was seen again, this time on Halston Avenue and Salish Road allegedly involved with drug activity.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

According to police, a homemade taser, cash, suspected meth, fentanyl, and cocaine were seized. Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.