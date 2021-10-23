182193
Kamloops  

Kamloops baseball team opens food truck, TRU campus

Baseball eats at TRU

Thompson Rivers University has teamed up with the Kamloops NorthPaws to sell game day snacks outside of baseball season.

The NorthPaws Kanteen is a 48-foot kitchen on wheels parked between Old Main and the International Building.

It will be parked on campus, open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m for the fall and winter semesters.

Jon Pankuch, co-owner of the NorthPaws said the truck will sell hot, made to order items.

“The menu may change as we approach our first games but this way fans can get a taste of what they might see at our games,” Pankuch said.

The NorthPaws said the kitchen’s name was chosen as a Kamloops “twist” on canteen — where the food is sold at a sporting venue.

The Kanteen also launched an online ordering system where students can order a head to skip the line.

Come spring, the team said fans will be able to use the site to have food delivered to their seats at Norbrock.

