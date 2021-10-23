Kamloops baseball team opens food truck, TRU campus

Photo: The NorthPaws The NorthPaws Kanteen at TRU.

Thompson Rivers University has teamed up with the Kamloops NorthPaws to sell game day snacks outside of baseball season.

The NorthPaws Kanteen is a 48-foot kitchen on wheels parked between Old Main and the International Building.

It will be parked on campus, open weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m for the fall and winter semesters.

Jon Pankuch, co-owner of the NorthPaws said the truck will sell hot, made to order items.

“The menu may change as we approach our first games but this way fans can get a taste of what they might see at our games,” Pankuch said.

The NorthPaws said the kitchen’s name was chosen as a Kamloops “twist” on canteen — where the food is sold at a sporting venue.

The Kanteen also launched an online ordering system where students can order a head to skip the line.

Come spring, the team said fans will be able to use the site to have food delivered to their seats at Norbrock.