SD73 allowing inter-school elementary competition once again

The once-dead Kamloops elementary school volleyball season received new life on Friday when the SD73 sports council reversed course on its previous decision to stage only intramural action this fall.

Earlier this year the district made the decision to have elementary school volleyball competition take place on an intramural basis within schools, rather than the regular inter-school schedule of games. The decision was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some parents in the district took issue with the cancelation, pointing out that other schools in B.C.’s Interior found ways to have safe inter-school competition and petitioned the school board to reconsider.

“Other communities figured it out, we can figure it out,” Jenny Gayfer, who has a son in a Kamloops elementary school said.

Jenny’s son, Nash plays soccer on a Kamloops club team and said he doesn’t understand why the school cancelled the season when clubs and other school boards have found ways to compete safely.

“There’s barriers, sure, but there’s lots of ways to go around them,” Nash said.

“Lots of ways you could still get on with the season with out a whole lot of work.”

The Gayfers were among the group petitioning SD73 to revisit the inter-school season. The online petition received more than 500 signatures.

SD73 Supt. Rhonda Nixon said the concerned raised by parents were a big factor in the board revisiting the decision.

“When parents come forward, they matter to us. We listen and those questions are taken seriously,” Nixon said.

The district announced on Friday it would provide the option of inter-school volleyball games for schools who are interested— leaving the decision up to individual schools, as long as strict COVID-19 protocols are followed.