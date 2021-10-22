Man arrested after report of attempted break-in, police say

Photo: Castanet Staff

Charges could be laid after a man was arrested last weekend following an attempted break-in at a house in North Kamloops, police say.

Mounties were called to a house on Angus Street, near McDonald Park, at about midnight on Saturday for a report of an attempted break-in in progress.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said a man matching the suspect's description was arrested in the area.

“The man was released with a court date and conditions, pending the investigation’s conclusion and subsequent charge assessment,” she said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing.