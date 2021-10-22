181732
Kamloops  

One person taken to hospital after head-on collision in Batchelor

Head-on crash in Batchelor

UPDATE: 4:14 p.m.

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition following a two-vehicle crash Friday in Batchelor Heights.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said one patient was taken to hospital by ambulance following the collision, which took place just before 1:30 p.m. on Grasslands Boulevard at Saddleback Drive.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4:01 p.m.

There is no word yet on any injuries following a head-on crash in Batchelor Heights on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Grasslands Boulevard and Saddleback Drive at about 1:30 p.m. for a crash involving a minivan and a Honda Civic.

Firefighters, ambulance paramedics and police responded.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to BC Ambulance for information on injuries.

