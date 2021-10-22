Bystander puts out pallet fire outside downtown curling club

Photo: Sydney Chisholm Firefighters responding to a pallet fire Thursday night outside the Kamloops Curling Centre.

A pallet fire next to the Kamloops Curling Centre was extinguished by a quick-thinking bystander on Thursday night.

On Thursday night just after 10 p.m., crews were called to the west side of the curling club for a pallet fire up against the side of the building.

Three fire trucks responded and crews arrived to find the person who called it in. The caller said he had extinguished the blaze and led fire fighters to the scene.

According to KFR, the caller had put out the fire before they arrived — but crews sprayed water and foam on the area to be safe.