IH probing Blue Grotto cluster as possible COVID-19 outbreak

Photo: Tim Petruk The Blue Grotto on Victoria Street in downtown Kamloops.

Health officials are investigating a recent cluster of COVID-19 cases at a Kamloops nightclub as a possible outbreak.

Interior Health confirmed it is looking into a cluster of cases among patrons at the Blue Grotto in downtown Kamloops.

“IH is investigating the event at Blue Grotto on Oct. 14 in Kamloops as a possible outbreak, but an outbreak has not been declared at this time,” IH said Friday in a statement.

“We are continuing to contact trace anyone who has tested positive and working with the owner of the Blue Grotto.”

Anyone who attended the bar on Oct. 14 is encouraged to self-monitor and get tested if symptomatic.

According to the nightclub, 56 patrons were present for the show. As many as 18 cases are believed to have been linked to the event, according to club owner Pup Johnston.

Johnston told Castanet he met Friday with Interior Health officials.