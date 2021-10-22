SD73 reverses course on decision to pause inter-school sports

Photo: Sydney Chisholm SD73 is going ahead with inter-school volleyball season.

The School District 73 elementary sports council has reversed course on its decision to cancel the inter-school volleyball season following pressure from local parents.

This fall, the district made the decision to have elementary school volleyball competition take place on an intramural basis within schools, rather than the regular inter-school schedule of games. The decision was made due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some parents in the district took issue with the cancelation, pointing out that other schools in B.C.’s Interior found ways to have safe inter-school competition.

The district's elementary school sports council met on Tuesday night to discuss the issue and on Friday afternoon announced it would retract its previous decision.

According to the district, the recent decline in COVID cases in elementary schools as well as support for inter-school play both contributed to the new decision, which was announced on Friday.

The sports council has decided to provide the option of inter-school volleyball games for schools who are interested leaving the decision up to individual schools based on consultation with each community.

The district said it will follow stringent safe play COVID protocols and registration guidelines have been created from Interior Health and K-12 Education sector to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

All spectators must sanitize and will be required to sign in. Masks will be mandatory for all spectators, coaches, and officials. Athletes can remove masks during the game, but teams will not switch sides and will stay on the same bench for the entire match.

At the end of the match, teams will not shake hands like in previous seasons.