Innovative pilot for kindergarteners coming to Arthur Hatton

Photo: Sydney Chisholm Arthur Hatton elementary school in North Kamloops.

Some Kamloops kindergarteners will soon have access to publicly funded before- and after-school care with the expansion of the provinces Seamless Day Kindergarten pilot.

The Seamless Day Kindergarten pilot program employs certified early childhood educators to provide before- and after-school care in kindergarten classrooms and makes use of existing classrooms outside of school hours.

The pilot started in four B.C. schools and has now been expanded to 21 schools, including Arthur Hatton elementary in Kamloops, beginning in January.

The expansion is part of the provincial government's 10-year ChildCare BC plan.

“Our participation in this pilot will improve access to before and after school care that parents need in our district,” said SD73 Superintendent Rhonda Nixon.

The program will be set up out of the North Shore elementary school in one classroom with a team that consists of a kindergarten teacher and two early childhood educators.

Rhonda Kershaw board chair for the district said she hopes to learn from the pilot and hopes they can expand to even more locations with in the Kamloops area in the future.