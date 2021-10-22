Kelson Group employees donate time to United Way

Photo: Contributed Kelson Group employees work outside the Y Women's Shelter during a United Way Day of Caring this week.

Kelson Group employees rolled up their sleeves this week for a United Way Day of Caring, putting their skills to use to help those in need.

The local apartment rental company’s employees donated time and expertise to the Y Women’s Shelter, making improvements to the facility’s exterior and interior.

“Our maintenance and renovation teams are always out fixing and improving our apartment buildings for our residents, and they are very good at what they do,” said Kelly Fawcett, vice president of Kelson Group.

“For the team to be joined by our head office administration and building management team to work on a project together is always a good time. There are always lots of laughs and smiles as we all pull together to make an impact in our community.”

Fawcett said the Kelson Group crew pressure washed the facility’s exterior, brightened up some interior rooms with fresh paint and did some yard cleanup outside.

She said it was a great team-building exercise that was also fulfilling.

“We highly recommend working with the United Way and doing a Day of Caring in your community,” she said.

“Trust me, even though you are doing work to benefit an organization, you and your team will be the ones who benefit equally.”

For more information about the United Way’s Day of Caring program, go online to unitedwaytnc.ca.