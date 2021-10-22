Environment Canada forecast calls for gloomy weekend

Photo: Sydney Chisholm This rainbow appeared in the sky in Kamloops on Wednesday afternoon.

If the forecast holds up, the Tournament Capital is in for a gloomy weekend.

After a rainy Friday, Environment Canada is forecasting a 40 per cent chance of showers on Saturday with a high of 13 C, overnight cloudy periods and low of 3 C.

Those clouds might be staying all weekend — Sunday’s forecast is cloudy also with a high of 13 C. Some rain is expected overnight with a low of 9 C.

The rainy weather is expected to continue into Monday with periods of rain.