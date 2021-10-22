Business Excellence Awards presented to Kamloops businesses

Photo: Sydney Chisholm Alex Zalmai at Thursday's Kamloops Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards, holding his prizes.

Thompson Cleaners and Tailors was named the city's business of the year Thursday as the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce presented its 35th annual Business Excellence Awards.

Sixteen awards were given out to local businesses at the event presented by the Chamber of Commerce and MNP LLP.

President of the chamber's board of directors for the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce Dan Carroll said this past year has been especially difficult for local businesses as a result of the pandemic.

“All of the BEA winners, finalists and nominees exemplify the resilience and dedication our community needs to ensure that we emerge from these times more united and prosperous than ever before,” Carroll said.

Each year, residents can nominate any business for one of the 15 awards based on its success the prior year.

This year this the chamber said it received 305 nominations including 238 different businesses.

Each nominee is scored by an independent committee made up of 28 community members, the three highest scores make up the finalists in each category.

The Business of the Year was chosen from the winners of the other award categories. This year the winner is Thompson Cleaners and Tailors.

Alex Zalmai, the owner of Thompson Cleaners and Tailors said he was surprised to win but was very very happy.

“It means a lot to me because it's a family owned business,” Zalmai told Castanet Kamloops after accepting both his awards.

“My team and my family — everybody, we work very hard to achieve more and more every day and to have obviously happy clients and people appreciate our business and it means a lot to me.”

Margot Middleton of Middleton Energy Services was named business person of the year.

The other award winners are: C&C Resources for Life: the City of Kamloops Community Services Award, Cutting Edge Consulting: Kamloops Chamber of Commerce Employer of the Year Award, Fiddleheads Violin Studio: Kamloops Chamber of Commerce Environmental Leadership Award, New Gold Inc. New Afton Mine: Open Door Group Inclusive Workplace of the Year Award, Thompson Cleaners and Tailors: Venture Kamloops Small Business of the Year Award, Real Deals on Home Décor Kamloops: Kubera Retailer of the Year Award, Ocean Pacific Adventure Sports: CN Service Provider 1-10 Staff Award, Kamloops Physiotherapy and Sports Injury Centre: Kamloops This Week Service Provider 11+ Staff Award, Monte Creek Winery: BCLC Innovation Award, JUL Construction Ltd.: Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers Excellence in Trades Award, Bright Eye Brewing: Community Futures Thompson Country Emerging Business of the Year Award, Jon Hudon, Ocean Pacific Adventure Sports: TRU School of Business and Economics Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Mount Paul Community Food Centre, Kamloops Chamber of Commerce Not-For-Profit of the Year Award and ARPA Investments Ltd.: Kamloops Chamber of Commerce Development of the Year.