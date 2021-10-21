Man struck, seriously injured after 'jumping in and out of traffic'

Photo: Castanet Staff

A man who suffered serious injuries after jumping into traffic in Westmount last weekend is expected to recover, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Westsyde Road and Collingwood Drive just after 11 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a pedestrian struck.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said Mounties were told a man had been “jumping in and out of traffic” when he was hit by a vehicle. She said he suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“The roadway was closed briefly while police investigated,” she said. “The vehicle involved remained on scene.”

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.