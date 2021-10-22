Boy admits he threatened to 'shoot up' school, spat on principal

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops teenager who threatened to “shoot up” a city school and spat on its principal will be prohibited from possessing weapons, but he won’t have a criminal record if he stays out of trouble for a year.

The 15-year-old boy cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. He pleaded guilty to charges of assault and uttering threats Thursday in Kamloops provincial court, both counts stemming from an April incident at the school, which also cannot be named.

Court heard the school’s principal called police on April 14 to report two youths who were threatening to “shoot up” the school.

“[He said] both students were claiming they were going to shoot up the school, and that they knew where [the vice-principal] lives,” Crown prosecutor Camille Cook said.

The principal also told Mounties one of the youths, the boy who pleaded guilty on Thursday, was “throwing punches” at him and spat on him.

Police arrived a few minutes later and arrested the teen, placing him in the back of an RCMP cruiser.

“He began kicking the back door of the police vehicle violently and was spitting everywhere in the vehicle,” Cook said.

The vice-principal of the school later told Mounties what the teen said to her.

“[He] came up to her and said, ‘I know where you live’ and that he was coming to shoot her house,” Cook said.

The vice-principal said she and the boy then became involved in a struggle over her cellphone. She said she was left with an injured hand.

Mounties searched the teen’s bedroom after the incident and found spent ammunition and one live round in his bedside table. No guns were found.

The teen has been free on bail since July.

Court heard the youth has been in the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development “on and off” for about a decade.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Stella Frame granted the boy a conditional discharge and placed him on a 12-month probation order, meaning he will have no criminal record if he completes the period without incident. Probation terms require he stay away from the school, as well as its principal and vice-principal.

Frame also placed the teen on a one-year weapons prohibition and ordered he complete 25 hours of community service.