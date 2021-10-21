Police probe murder after shooting death in 100 Mile House

Photo: Castanet Staff

Police are investigating a murder following a shooting in an industrial area in 100 Mile House.

Mounties were called to an industrial area in the Cariboo community on Tuesday evening, RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a news release on Thursday, after someone called 911 saying they heard shots fired.

Saunderson said investigators arrived to find a person dead.

“Evidence at the scene supports that the victim died as a result of homicide and the north district major crimes unit was called and has conduct of the investigation,” she said.

Anyone with information can call 100 Mile House Mounties at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.