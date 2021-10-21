TNRD considering vaccine mandate similar to city's, staff says

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is looking into mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for staff, contractors and volunteers — similar to measures recently announced by the City of Kamloops.

TNRD CAO Scott Hildebrand told the board of directors Thursday the district is looking at following the city’s lead, tailoring the mandate to any specific TNRD needs.

The City of Kamloops announced Tuesday that employees, contractors and volunteers will need to show proof of vaccination by Dec. 15.

“Over the next few weeks we have been having discussions with the city, other regional districts, as well as our union partners to explore this idea,” Hildebrand said.

“We will be making a final decision in the near future, with more information to be coming out to both the public and the board.”

Director Barbara Roden asked Hildebrand if they are considering extending the vaccine mandate to the board of directors as well.

Hildebrand answered that in his personal opinion, he believes a mandate for directors “makes sense” as they will be entering TNRD facilities and meeting with staff regularly, but the board would need to weigh in.

“That would be something for the board to determine as they’re technically not employees or volunteers or contractors,” he said.

Roden put forward a motion to add the board of directors as a fourth group for staff to consider for the upcoming mandate — a move that prompted much discussion among directors.

She said in doing so, the questions some directors raised about a possible mandate might be answered by staff.

“Just as the TNRD is going to look at how can an employee be accommodated who cannot or will not be vaccinated — and is that going to happen — the same discussion then would encompass directors as well if we are included amongst the groups of people under discussion,” Roden said.

After the directors were asked by board Chair Ken Gillis if anyone would disagree with the idea that they should all be vaccinated, Director Santo Talarico, Mayor of Cache Creek, said he is “100 per cent” opposed to being vaccinated.

Mike O’Reilly, director and Kamloops councillor, suggested the TNRD get a legal opinion on what it can require from an elected official.

Deanna Campbell, the TNRD’s director of legislative services, said that is a good idea, as they can mandate something for employees, contractors and volunteers as these groups enter into a contract with the TNRD.

“There’s no contract between us and the board, so it’s a challenging one,” Campbell said, adding that the board may be able to enforce it among themselves.

“Staff wouldn’t be able to enforce that on board members. I can certainly look into this and maybe get a legal opinion on it.”

Finally, Director Al Raine moved they defer Roden's motion until staff can bring a policy back to the board that might include directors.

“They can do the research, and we can then make a decision when we have the staff report,” he said.

Raine’s motion to defer a decision on a mandate for the board of directors was carried.