Police presence at Valleyview motel due to firework: Mounties

A report of a firearm that led to a large police presence outside a motel in Valleyview late Thursday morning was false, police say, and turned out to be a “homemade firework.”

Mounties were called to a motel in the 1800-block of the East Trans-Canada Highway at about 11:20 a.m. for a report of a dispute involving a person with a gun.

“Multiple officers attended in response to the elevated risk, and two people were arrested at the scene,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Further investigation revealed what was produced was not a weapon, but a device similar to a homemade firework.”

Evelyn said both people were released at the scene.