Wildfires damaged 164 structures in TNRD area, district says

Photo: Kevin Cooke Jackie Cooke's property at Monte Lake, after the White Rock Lake wildfire swept through the area. The TNRD said a total of 164 structures in TNRD electoral areas were damaged in this year's wildfire season.

A total of 164 structures within Thompson-Nicola Regional District electoral areas sustained damage this past wildfire season, according to a report from TNRD staff.

The report, compiled for Thursday’s emergency management and protective services committee meeting, shows the majority of the damage was done by the White Rock Lake wildfire, which was sparked by lightning in July and burned over 83,300 hectares between Vernon and Kamloops.

The report said the White Rock Lake fire damaged 68 structures under TNRD jurisdiction, including 34 homes — two of which were seasonal properties. Two commercial buildings and 30 accessory buildings also sustained fire damage.

The massive Sparks Lake wildfire, which burned over 90,000 hectares between Kamloops Lake and Bonaparte Lake, damaged 11 primary and 24 seasonal residences, 17 accessory buildings, and three other structures, for a total of 55 buildings damaged.

The Tremont Creek wildfire, which burned 62,500 hectares south of Kamloops Lake and threatened the District of Logan Lake, damaged just three structures on TNRD land, all accessory buildings.

According to TNRD staff, these numbers don’t include damage to structures in neighbouring regional districts, on First Nations land or within municipalities — like the Village of Lytton, which was largely wiped out by the Lytton Creek wildfire.

There were, however, 34 structures in TNRD electoral areas damaged by the Lytton Creek wildfire, including 10 primary residences and one seasonal home.

According to the B.C.’s parliamentary secretary for emergency preparedness, there were a total of 343 homes lost to fires in the province this summer.