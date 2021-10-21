Suspect sought after iPad, other items stolen from parked truck

Photo: RCMP Do you recognize this man? Mounties say he stole an iPad and other items from a parked pickup truck on Lorne Street on Monday.

Police are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a suspect who stole an iPad and other items from a parked pickup truck.

On Monday, Mounties received a report of a theft from a vehicle parked in the 200-block of Lorne Street. The thief had smashed the rear driver’s side door.

RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said an iPad was among the items stolen.

“Video surveillance captured a suspect image, which we are releasing to the public in hopes that someone will recognize and help us identify him,” she said.

Evelyn also urged city residents to be cautious when purchasing second-hand electronics or tools.

“Take steps to confirm their origin in order to avoid ending up in possession of stolen property,” she said.

The suspect is described as a man wearing a light-coloured baggy hoodie with a striped toque and dark pants, as well as light shoes with a logo on the side.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.