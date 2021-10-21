Police looking for Indigenous cultural items reported stolen

Photo: RCMP

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for for a number of distinctive Indigenous cultural items reported stolen from a North Shore location.

According to a statement from police, items like cultural animal puppets, colourful First Nations blankets, a basket, a hatchet and modern snowshoes were taken from a storage locker on the 200-block of Kitchener Crescent.

Police said the items are believed to have been taken sometime after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

“If anyone took these items or knows who did, please do the right thing and return them to the place they were stolen from, or contact police,” said Kamloops RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.