Decrease in positive COVID19 cases last week in Kamloops

Photo: B.C. Centre for Disease Control

There was a slight drop in new COVID-19 cases in the Kamloops area last week.

According to new data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, 118 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kamloops local health area between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16 — the most recent period for which there is data.

That’s down 13 cases from the 131 recorded in the region the week prior.

It is the lowest weekly case count recorded for the area since early August.

Over the last six weeks, the Kamloops local health area has averaged 187 new cases per week, or slightly less than 27 documented infections per day.

The local health area recorded 346 COVID-19 cases in all of 2020.

The Kamloops local health area includes the city as well as Sun Peaks, Barriere, Chase, Logan Lake and Savona, as well as surrounding rural communities.