City man caught driving drunk twice in same afternoon: police

Criminal charges are pending for a Kamloops man who was busted driving drunk twice on the same afternoon last weekend, Mounties say.

The first traffic stop took place at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday in the area of Highridge Drive and Todd Road, when a vehicle was pulled over for an insurance infraction. RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said the Mountie smelled liquor on the driver’s breath and demanded a breath test, which registered in the “warn” range.

The driver was handed a three-day immediate roadside prohibition on the spot, Evelyn said.

“Shortly after, around 3:25 p.m., the same man was observed driving a different vehicle on the 5000-block of Dallas Drive,” she said.

“The man was arrested for prohibited and impaired driving and transported to cells.”

Evelyn said the investigation is ongoing and charges will be recommended to Crown.