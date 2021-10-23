Alleged driver in crash that killed three being sued by BC Hydro

Photo: Castanet Staff A collision on Nov. 3, 2019, in the intersection of First Avenue and Battle Street killed three young Nigerian men.

A man charged in a 2019 hit-and-run collision in downtown Kamloops that killed three Nigerian students is now being sued by BC Hydro for damage caused during the wreck to the utility's infrastructure.

Reid McKnight is facing three counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident, all stemming from a crash on Nov. 3, 2019.

McKnight, 32, is accused of being behind the wheel of a blue Ford pickup truck when it struck a Dodge Charger in the intersection of First Avenue and Battle Street at about 1:30 a.m. on that day.

Two young Nigerian men in the Dodge, Daniel Okocha and Feisola Adebowale, died at the scene. A third, Oluwatosin Adeojo, died in hospital nine days later. A fourth occupant of the car survived.

Each of the victims had travelled to Kamloops from Nigeria to study at Thompson Rivers University.

This week, BC Hydro filed a lawsuit in small claims court seeking more than $17,000 for McKnight for damage caused by the crash to hydro lines.

“As a result of the defendant’s negligence, BC Hydro suffered loss and damage, including but not limited to the cost of repair and/or replacement of BC Hydro’s poles and attached equipment,” reads a notice of claim filed on behalf of the utility.

McKnight will have 14 days to file a reply once he’s been served.

A Canadian Forces soldier who served in Afghanistan, McKnight was charged in September 2020 — nearly a year after the crash. He spent a night in jail and has been free on bail since.

McKnight was off duty at the time he is alleged to have been involved in the crash.

Lawyers are expected to meet in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday to set a date for McKnight’s criminal trial.

He is also facing an unrelated firearms charge alleging he had weapons improperly stored when Mounties executed a search warrant at his Guerin Creek home the day after the crash.