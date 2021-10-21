City man on trial, accused of groping teenaged stepdaughter

Photo: Castanet Staff

A Kamloops man is standing trial in B.C. Supreme Court this week, accused of groping his teenaged stepdaughter a number of times over a period of three years.

The 47-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered ban on the publication of any information that could identify the complainant.

He is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16. The offences are alleged to have taken place over a three-year period beginning in 2013, when the complainant was 12.

Court heard the man is accused of touching the girl’s breasts.

It’s not the first time the man has faced serious sexual allegations. Court records show he was sentenced in 2009 to three years in prison for sexual touching and another 90 days for sexual assault. At the time, he was ordered to register as a sex offender for 20 years and to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database.

His three-day trial this week in B.C. Supreme Court is in front of a judge sitting alone. It is scheduled to wrap up on Friday.