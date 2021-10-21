City of Kamloops says more residents are looking to FireSmart properties after wildfire close calls

Photo: Daniel Gottfriedson The Kamloops East Interface fire, which happened on July 1. City of Kamloops staff report an uptick in residents interested in FIreSmart assessments and mitigation work this year.

The City of Kamloops is reporting an uptick in residents asking for FireSmart assessments and performing mitigation work after a number of wildfire-related close calls this summer.

The FireSmart program helps homeowners prepare houses and yards to make their properties more resilient to a fire. Steps include ensuring roofs, gutters and yards are cleaned and assessing the health and the type of trees or plants are growing near buildings.

In a presentation to city council on Tuesday, Kirsten Wourms, natural resource crew lead, said staff have been to 60 residences and five stratas to perform fire assessments, and have fielded several calls from residents asking how they can protect their homes.

“I think we really did get a lot of update this year,” Wourms said.

Wourms said the city also offers a free chipping program for those who have received FireSmart assessments, which has been taken up by a few community members.

“We’ve been called back to three of the residences to go and help mitigate some of the materials that they have removed from their property which is exciting for us, the biggest year yet,” she said.

On Tuesday, council voted unanimously in favour of staff applying for a $150,000 grant that would help pay for FireSmart education programs in the city, among other fire mitigation measures like ongoing fuel treatment projects on municipal lands.

Wourms said they are looking at updating websites, social media, and trying to further inform residents about the importance of performing FireSmart work on their properties.

She said the city has received calls from worried residents wondering what they can do to protect their homes, especially if their neighbourhood backs onto a large green space.

“Part of the FireSmart program really looks at that first 1.5 meters from the house as critical as a non-combustible area, and then it looks at 10 meters out from there. So the biggest part of being FireSmart for a resident is from their home out, as opposed to sort of what's going on further back,” Wourms said.

“We really want to create that education campaign going forward, where residents can really do their part.”

She said it’s also about educating people about fire behaviour as well, especially those who are close to green spaces.

"Those trees aren't going to catch their house on fire, it’s the embers. So it’s what can they do right up to their property line, and even if those trees are on fire, if they're further than five meters from their house, they won't have any impact on the structure itself,” Wourms said.

Coun. Arjun Singh asked Wourms if they are keeping track of private residences that have ensured their properties are Fire Smart.

Wourms said they are working with another city department to put together a database that will show them which houses have been assessed, and which have called the city to come back and chip.

However, staff don't typically follow up once they have completed the FireSmart assessment.

"We don't go back and make sure that they've done anything. Although I'd say 90 per cent of people that we talked to are very concerned and are moving forward to do that work,” she said.

Wourms said the city has also been working with neighbourhoods to get them to work together as a group.

She said residents on Tunstall Crescent — near Peterson Creek Park — have been “fantastic.”

“We came and did an assessment on all the different properties, and they’re helping each other out, bringing the green waste down,” she said.

“Next Tuesday we go in and chip everything from that entire block, but some of the people are helping out the seniors, so I'd love to encourage that. …Get those groups together, help out your neighbours.”