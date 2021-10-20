Police say 28 thefts from vehicles in city in first week of October

There were 28 thefts from motor vehicles reported in the first full week of October, according to statistics from the Kamloops RCMP.

Police said from Oct. 4 to Oct. 10, there were eight thefts reported downtown and five thefts from cars reported in Valleyview.

Four such thefts happened in Sahali.

Three thefts from cars occurred while vehicles were parked in North Kamloops.

One theft was reported in Rose Hill and another on Lac du Bois Road.

According to police, there were three bicycle thefts reported from Oct. 4 to Oct 10.

One bike was taken from a location near Tranquille Road and Royal Avenue.

Another was stolen from Victoria Street and Fifth Avenue downtown.