Unionized LifeLabs workers serve notice, strike expected Monday

Photo: Tim Petruk The LifeLabs location on St. Paul Street in downtown Kamloops is one of four in the city.

Unionized LifeLabs workers across B.C. — including four locations in Kamloops — are expected to walk off the job on Monday after talks between employees and the company “hit an impasse.”

According to a news release Wednesday from the company, LifeLabs’ B.C. Government Services Employees’ Union (BCGEU) workers have served 72-hour strike notice.

The company said negotiations have been ongoing since April.

“We have delivered multiple competitive offers to the BCGEU and reached agreement on several specific proposals — including key monetary proposals,” the company said in the release.

“However, after the BCGEU rejected our latest offer, we agreed that we have reached an impasse in bargaining.”

LifeLabs is a private company that provides laboratory services and diagnostic testing. Its work has been deemed essential by the BC Labour Relations Board, the company said.

“Most LifeLabs patient service centres will remain open, and laboratories will continue to function as usual,” the company said.

“However, some patient service centres will be closed on a rotating basis as a result of the job action starting on Monday. … Patients with appointments that need to be rescheduled will be notified directly by LifeLabs.”