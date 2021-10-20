City man killed in workplace accident identified by fundraiser

Photo: Castanet Staff

The Kamloops man killed last week in a workplace accident has been identified through an online fundraiser set up for his wife and young children.

Wade Lieuwen, 34, was killed in an accident on Friday morning at River City Fibre on Mission Flats Road.

According to a post on GoFundMe, Lieuwen leaves behind a wife and two daughters ages eight and 10.

WorkSafeBC and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death. WorkSafeBC has previously told Castanet it was notified of the incident at about 10 a.m. on Friday.

The investigations are ongoing.