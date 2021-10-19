181735
181726
Kamloops  

Flashing beacons installed at four intersections will help increase pedestrian safety, city says.

Pedestrian beacons installed

- | Story: 349108

The City of Kamloops is installing new flashing beacons at three intersections on the North Shore and one in Sahali to help increase pedestrian safety.

According to a release from the city, new signals have been put in place at the intersection of Mackenzie Avenue and Kenora Road, and on Tranquille Road at Wilson Street and at Yew Street.

The North Shore signals were operational as of Monday.

In Sahali, beacons will be installed later this fall at Summit Drive and Whiteshield Crescent.

The city said the rectangular rapid flashing beacon crosswalk system is “the latest, state-of-the-art technology.”

“RRFB’s feature high intensity, pedestrian activated LED flashing lights that are exceptionally noticeable for drivers.”

According to the city, these flashing beacons were installed last fall at two crosswalks — one on Tranquille Road between Knox Street and Palm Street, and one at the intersection of Summit and Robson Drive.

The city said as the days get shorter, pedestrians become more vulnerable, with ICBC data showing nearly half of all crashes involving pedestrians happen between October and January.

Pedestrians and drivers are encouraged to pay attention to their surroundings as they commute.

"While these new signals will help enhance pedestrian safety, it is imperative for both pedestrians and motorists to remain vigilant," the city said.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Kamloops News



RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



181709


179737
Real Estate
4551717
406-1915 Pacific Court
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$259,000
more details
181362


179704


Send us your News Tips!




Kamloops SPCA Featured Pet

Angel
Angel Kamloops SPCA >


178660


Alyssa Milano arrested outside White House

Showbiz
Alyssa Milano has been arrested during a protest outside the White House. The former Charmed star herself was the one who broke...
Translation fails
Galleries
English isn’t an easy language to learn, and these...
Chip needs a helping hand
Must Watch
Live action Chip from Beauty and the Beast has fallen and he...
Kanye West legally changes his name to Ye
Showbiz
Rapper Kanye West has made Ye his official new name. Los Angeles...
Cat running out of battery…
Must Watch
This cat sounds like it’s running out of battery…




Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
181886
180521