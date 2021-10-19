Flashing beacons installed at four intersections will help increase pedestrian safety, city says.

Photo: City of Kamloops New flashing beacons have been installed at some Kamloops intersections to increase pedestrian safety, according to the city.

The City of Kamloops is installing new flashing beacons at three intersections on the North Shore and one in Sahali to help increase pedestrian safety.

According to a release from the city, new signals have been put in place at the intersection of Mackenzie Avenue and Kenora Road, and on Tranquille Road at Wilson Street and at Yew Street.

The North Shore signals were operational as of Monday.

In Sahali, beacons will be installed later this fall at Summit Drive and Whiteshield Crescent.

The city said the rectangular rapid flashing beacon crosswalk system is “the latest, state-of-the-art technology.”

“RRFB’s feature high intensity, pedestrian activated LED flashing lights that are exceptionally noticeable for drivers.”

According to the city, these flashing beacons were installed last fall at two crosswalks — one on Tranquille Road between Knox Street and Palm Street, and one at the intersection of Summit and Robson Drive.

The city said as the days get shorter, pedestrians become more vulnerable, with ICBC data showing nearly half of all crashes involving pedestrians happen between October and January.

Pedestrians and drivers are encouraged to pay attention to their surroundings as they commute.

"While these new signals will help enhance pedestrian safety, it is imperative for both pedestrians and motorists to remain vigilant," the city said.