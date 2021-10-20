City BC SPCA branch seeing influx of cats, not enough adoptions

Kamloops has plenty of cats looking for homes but not enough residents looking to adopt, according to the local BC SPCA branch.

Kamloops BC SPCA branch manager Ryan Churchill said the facility had to relocate all adoptable animals during the summer in order to accommodate pets and farm animals being evacuated due to wildfire.

“We had to start boarding emergency evacuee animals, so any animal that was in our care that we could not get adopted we had to get emergency fosters lined up so the fosters could look after the animals to the best of their ability,” he said.

Despite the lack of adoptable animals, Churchill said lots of families were looking to adopt.

“With COVID, we did have people constantly calling saying, ‘We need animals, we want animals, we want to adopt an animal,' but because of the fires, we didn't have any animals at our location for people to adopt,” he said.

Once the fire season ended and the branch returned to its normal operations, Churchill said, fewer people were looking to adopt.

“Now we have animals here, but people aren’t wanting to adopt them,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

The branch has been trying to accept surrenders. It’s currently seen an influx of cats and kittens.

“We have a lot of cats right now that are just itching to find new homes,” Churchill said.

The BC SPCA has a waiting list for cats whose owners want to surrender them, as the branch doesn't have the capacity to take all of them.

“We need people to make appointments to come meet some of these cats and dogs that need help,” Churchill said, adding the shelter couldn’t care for as many animals due to COVID-19.

“It is difficult to maintain an adequate level of care for maximum occupancy of animals, just because we can't have the maximum occupancy of people in the building to help look after them. ... Our numbers that we can accept are a little bit lower than we'd like.”

Residents looking to adopt should contact the Kamloops branch of the BC SPCA to set up and appointment to view the animals.