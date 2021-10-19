City of Kamloops to require staff, contractors, volunteers to prove vaccination status by mid-December

Photo: Kristen Holliday

The City of Kamloops will be requiring all employees, contractors and volunteers to prove their vaccination status, according to a release from the city.

David Trawin, the city’s chief administrative officer, said in a statement the decision comes down to protecting health and safety for staff and the public.

“We have taken employee and public safety very seriously throughout the pandemic and have followed public health advice and orders as the driver for our operational decisions at the city,” Trawin said.

“We have strongly encouraged our employees to become vaccinated over the past six months and we feel it is now time to put a policy around those expectations.”

The city said a policy with details of the vaccination requirement timelines, expectations and consequences will be made available to city employees by Oct. 31.

According to the city, proof of vaccination will be required by Dec. 15.

“This timeline was chosen because it allows sufficient time for employees who have not yet received their first dose of vaccine to be fully vaccinated,” a city release said.

The city said BC Human Rights Code accommodations will be made for the few employees who are unable to be vaccinated for a valid reason related to protected grounds.