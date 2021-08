Photo: TNRD The TNRD downgraded an evacuation order for 656 Lower Nicola properties on Friday to an evacuation alert. Some orders remain in effect nearby.

An evacuation order for more than 650 properties near Merritt has been downgraded to an alert.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District downgraded the order for 656 properties in Lower Nicola on Friday afternoon.

The evacuation order had been in place since Sunday due to the Lytton Creek fire burning nearby.

More to come …