Air tankers 'bolstering' guard between Cherry Creek and massive Tremont Creek wildfire: BCWS

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Air tankers were able to support structure protection objectives on Face and Paska Lakes Monday afternoon, according to the BC Wildfire Service. The planes are now working to secure a guard south of Cherry Creek.

Air tankers are working to strengthen a guard built by fire crews between Cherry Creek and the out-of-control Tremont Creek wildfire.

The blaze, burning most actively between Logan Lake and Cherry Creek, is estimated at 62,523 hectares in size.

Air tankers are working south of Cherry Creek, helping to reinforce a contingency guard built by ground crews.

“They’re helping to bolster that guard by dropping retardant,” BC Wildlife Service fire information officer Erin Bull said.

Bull said crews are now working to build “a tight guard” closer to the fire line.

Ground crews are fighting the fire along Tunkwa Lake Road, working northwest toward Duffy Lake, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire's perimeter is believed to be about seven kilometres south of Highway 1 in Cherry Creek, according to the latest mapping from the BC Wildfire Service. It has not moved substantially in the area in days.

Evacuation orders remain in place for a number of rural properties between Logan Lake and Savona, and alerts are in effect for Logan Lake, Savona, Cherry Creek and Tobiano. For more on which properties are impacted, click here.