City man scores big with $500K scratcher win on last-minute purchase

Photo: BCLC Domenico Di Giacomo won $500,000 on a scratch-and-win ticket he purchased while out picking up a weekend newspaper.

Domenico Di Giacomo went out to pick up a weekend newspaper and wound up $500,000 richer.

The Kamloops man won a half-million dollars recently on a scratch-and-win ticket he purchased at a North Shore gas station while out picking up a Saturday paper, according to a BCLC news release.

“When I pick my scratch-and-win tickets, I always pick the ticket in the middle,” Di Giacomo said. “I’ve been celebrating since last week.”

Di Giacomo, who bought his ticket at the Canco gas station, said he’s already ordered a motorcycle he had his eye on — and he knows the windfall will make his retirement easier.

The odds of winning the $500,000 jackpot Di Giacomo got lucky on are one in 500,000.