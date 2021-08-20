One woman dead, two others hurt in crash Thursday near New Afton mine

Photo: Gayle Murphy Traffic was at a standstill for hours on Thursday evening following a serious two-vehicle collision near the New Afton mine. One person was killed and two others were hurt.

The crash that closed Highway 1 near the New Afton mine for hours on Thursday killed one woman and sent two other people to hospital, police say.

The highway was closed just west of the turnoff from the Coquihalla at about 3 p.m. It did not open until after 7 p.m.

Mounties said the crash involved a Toyota Echo heading east and a delivery truck heading west. Investigators believe the Toyota crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the truck.

“The driver of the Toyota, a Burnaby woman, was pronounced dead at the scene,” RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“A passenger in the car and the driver of the truck were transported to hospital. The passenger was in serious but stable condition. The truck’s driver received non-life-threatening injuries.”

The highway reopened at 7:30 p.m on Thursday.

The crash is being investigated by Mounties and the B.C. Coroners Service. Both investigations are ongoing.