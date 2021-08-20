Increased fire activity seen at Sparks Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops

Photo: BCWS

Increased fire activity was seen on the Sparks Lake wildfire northwest of Kamloops on Thursday.

In a Thursday night update, the BC Wildfire Service says heavy equipment continues work to establish a fire guard along the Jamieson Forest Service Road near Dunsapie Lake in the northeast.

Crews and equipment are making good progress on a spot fire on the east side of the Jamieson FSR and will continue to utilize heavy equipment to widen the road to strengthen the control line, BCWS reports.

Increased fire activity was noted in that area.

Water skimmers assisted ground crews on Thursday.

The fire was last estimated to have burned 93,533 hectares and remains out of control.

Meanwhile, work continues in the Vidette Lake area and on the northeast flank, near the Clinton-Hihium Lake FSR, where ground crews engaged in direct attack and heavy equipment is working to bolster fire guards.

Crews will engage in direct attack on any hot spots identified along the Joe Ross and Clinton/Tuleric Lake forest service roads.

Evacuation orders, alerts and an area restriction remain in place.

One hundred and eleven firefighters, seven helicopters, 30 pieces of heavy equipment, and 70 structure protection personnel are shared within the fire complex.