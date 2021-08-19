178401
Structure protection crews on the Lytton Creek fire will be staging from Merritt

The BC Wildfire Service is moving equipment and crews from structure protection units to Merritt.

They’ll be staging from the community to have quicker access to the south end of the Lytton Creek wildfire.

The City of Merritt Emergency Operations Centre has requested preventative resources to prepare the community in case of an evacuation order, but for now, it’s purely a precautionary measure.

Fire activity is expected to increase due to a return to warm dry weather in the past few days.

Fuels are drying out and there was a slight increase in fire activity Wednesday. Crews have been directly attacking hot spots on the east side of the fire Thursday, and helicopters continued bucketing the area.

The southeast side of the fire remains approximately 3 km west of Highway 97C, and guard building efforts continue.

Structural protection work continues in Nooaitch and priority infrastructure along Highway 97C.

Danger tree assessment and falling was taking place along highway 8 near Shackan and Canford so that crews and emergency responders could safely access the route.

On June 30, 2021, the fire destroyed most of the homes and businesses in the Village of Lytton.

The Lytton Creek fire is listed at 84,327 hectares in size.

