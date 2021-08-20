Kamloops man not criminally responsible for sucker-punch attack at psychiatric facility

Photo: CTV Hillside Psychiatric Centre is located south of Royal Inland Hospital.

A mentally ill Kamloops man who sucker-punched a woman inside a city psychiatric facility last year has been found not criminally responsible for the attack.

William Brock Maktaak, 33, was found not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder (NCRMD) on Thursday in Kamloops provincial court.

Maktaak and the victim were patients at Hillside Centre psychiatric facility on May 24, 2020, when he approached her in a common area.

Court heard Maktaak walked up to the seated woman from behind, “wound up” his arm and delivered a swinging blow to the side of her head, which was described as "snapping back" before she fell to the ground.

The attack was caught on video surveillance. Facility staff reported the incident to police the following day and Maktaak was arrested.

According to a report from a doctor, Maktaak suffers from bipolar disorder. Court heard he was not fully aware of his actions at the time of the incident.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marianne Armstrong found Maktaak NCRMD — meaning he will be dealt with by the B.C. Review Board.

“His symptoms at the time deprived him of the ability to appreciate what he was doing was legally wrong,” Armstrong said.

“So he is entitled to a verdict of not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder.”

When offenders in the province are found NCRMD, the B.C. Review Board is the tribunal responsible for determining their next steps and deciding when they are no longer a risk to the public.

Hillside Centre has been the scene of a number of high-profile assaults in the past, usually involving patients attacking nursing staff, most recently in 2015.