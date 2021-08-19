177398
Kamloops  

Emergency crews on scene at collision on Trans-Canada near New Afton mine

Serious crash closes Hwy. 1

- | Story: 343381

A serious collision has once again closed Highway 1, this time near the New Gold mine just west of Kamloops.

The incident took place just after 3 p.m. west of the interchange with the Coquihalla and is believed to have traffic blocked in both directions.

DriveBC said it is aware of the incident and crews are en route. Drivers are being told to “expect delays and congestion.”

Police and Kamloops Fire Rescue have urged drivers to avoid the area. Mounties said the road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.

