Evacuation orders rescinded in Logan Lake and some nearby communities; others remain on order

Photo: Contributed View of Tremont Creek fire approaching the community of Logan Lake on Saturday.

UPDATE: 1:48 p.m.

Logan Lake residents aren’t the only ones being told they’re now allowed to return home.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District downgraded an evacuation order Thursday for five properties north of Logan Lake. The properties, between 8240 Old Meadow Creek Rd. and 8700 Old Meadow Creek Rd., are now on evacuation alert.

An evacuation order remains in place for five nearby properties, between 7753 Tunkwa Lake Rd. and 7923 Tunkwa Lake Rd.

UPDATE: 10:54 a.m.

Logan Lake residents can now return home.

The District of Logan Lake announced just before 11 a.m. on Thursday that the evacuation order for the community had been downgraded to an alert.

The order had been in place since Thursday last week.

On Saturday, the Tremont Creek fire entered the community but no structures were lost. Changes in weather since then have significantly lowered fire activity in the Logan Lake area.

Evacuated residents returning home are being cautioned to keep an eye out for wildlife that may have “taken shelter” in their home.

The District of Logan Lake sent a list of what to expect and suggestions for what to do for residents returning home after nearly a week on evacuation order.

The document, shared by Logan Lake municipal officials Thursday on social media, warns residents to stay away from burned areas and encourages them to check for electrical hazards and exposed wires.

The District of Logan Lake asked residents to check gas, electricity and water are working as soon as they get home, and inform utilities of any problems immediately.

The document also suggested watching out for wild animals inside buildings.

“Wildlife may have taken shelter in your home, garage or outbuildings” the document reads.

“Leaving a door open will allow the animals to return on their own to their natural surroundings.”

Residents were told their propane tanks and patio furniture might have been moved by firefighters, and they might find coloured tape on the outside of their house — used by crews determining fire risk.

Power was out in Logan Lake for about seven hours on Saturday, so residents were also told to check their fridges and freezers for potentially spoiled items.

Trails in and around Logan Lake remain closed for the time being.

ORIGINAL: 10:39 a.m.

The size of the massive Tremont Creek wildfire west of Kamloops has been reduced by more than 1,000 hectares, officials say, now that more accurate mapping has been completed.

The blaze burning between Logan Lake and Cherry Creek is now estimated at 62,523 hectares in size — 1,176 hectares smaller than yesterday's estimate, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

As of Thursday morning, the agency reported having 60 firefighters, 10 helicopters and 36 pieces of heavy equipment fighting the flames.

The BC Wildfire Service said the contingency guard to the south of Cherry Creek has been completed, and now heavy equipment will be focusing on building a guard closer to the fire's edge on the north flank.

Ground crews are attacking the fire directly along Tunkwa Lake Road working northwest toward Duffy Lake, and from Duffy Lake to Dairy Lake. Other crews will be focusing on the north flank near Fehr Lake, according to an update from the BC Wildfire Service.

Structure protection is said to be maintained at Paska, Face and Dominic Lakes, while heavy equipment is working to establish a fire guard west of these communities.

Crews are in still described as being in the "mop up" stages in the Logan Lake area.

Residents of the community who were issued an evacuation order last week have been told to be expected to be able to return home as early as Thursday, but there has been no word yet on when that might happen.

This story will be updated when more information becomes known.