Evacuation order in Logan Lake downgraded to alert; evacuated residents can return home

Photo: Contributed View of Tremont Creek fire approaching the community of Logan Lake on Saturday.

UPDATE: 10:54 a.m.

Logan Lake residents can now return home.

The District of Logan Lake issued an alert just before 11 a.m. on Thursday notifying residents that the evacuation order for the community had been downgraded to an alert.

The order had been in place since Thursday last week.

On Saturday, the Tremont Creek fire entered the community but no structures were lost. Changes in weather since then have significantly lowered fire activity in the Logan Lake area.

ORIGINAL: 10:39 a.m.

The size of the massive Tremont Creek wildfire west of Kamloops has been reduced by more than 1,000 hectares, officials say, now that more accurate mapping has been completed.

The blaze burning between Logan Lake and Cherry Creek is now estimated at 62,523 hectares in size — 1,176 hectares smaller than yesterday's estimate, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

As of Thursday morning, the agency reported having 60 firefighters, 10 helicopters and 36 pieces of heavy equipment fighting the flames.

The BC Wildfire Service said the contingency guard to the south of Cherry Creek has been completed, and now heavy equipment will be focusing on building a guard closer to the fire's edge on the north flank.

Ground crews are attacking the fire directly along Tunkwa Lake Road working northwest toward Duffy Lake, and from Duffy Lake to Dairy Lake. Other crews will be focusing on the north flank near Fehr Lake, according to an update from the BC Wildfire Service.

Structure protection is said to be maintained at Paska, Face and Dominic Lakes, while heavy equipment is working to establish a fire guard west of these communities.

Crews are in still described as being in the "mop up" stages in the Logan Lake area.

Residents of the community who were issued an evacuation order last week have been told to be expected to be able to return home as early as Thursday, but there has been no word yet on when that might happen.

