Kamloops  

Sun Peaks considering new surveillance cameras due to recent vandalism spree

Vandals strike in Sun Peaks

Municipal officials in Sun Peaks are considering new surveillance cameras to help combat a recent string of vandalism suspected to be the work of local teenagers.

On Thursday morning, Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality issued a statement on social media letting residents know about the string of recent incidents — most recently on Wednesday.

“Vandalism in the village is becoming an issue with instances of the village game pieces being thrown into the pool and rink, locks broken and rocks being thrown at the rink glass, and toys from the day care thrown into the pond,” the statement read.

“As this has been an ongoing issue, it is suspected that it is being done by local residents and likely teens.”

The municipality said Mounties are aware of the incidents and officials are looking into installing new surveillance cameras to help identify the culprits.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the municipality.

