Two arrested as Mounties execute search warrant at North Kamloops home

UPDATE: 5:51 p.m.

Two people were arrested and drugs and cash were seized by Mounties executing a search warrant at a home in North Kamloops on Wednesday.

The raid took place in the 100-block of Yew Street at about 4 p.m., following a surveillance operation during which Mounties said they watched “dozens of [drug] transactions occur over the course of a day.”

“The ongoing enforcement of drug traffickers and offenders in possession of weapons who are entrenched within the drug trade remains a strategic priority — especially those offenders who supply the vulnerable with illicit drugs in our business areas,” RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

Mounties said they have conducted a number of operations on the North Shore in recent weeks targeting drug traffickers.

ORIGINAL STORY: 9:38 a.m.

