Photo: Castanet Staff

There was a heavy police presence on the North Shore on Wednesday afternoon as Mounties executed a search warrant at a home on Yew Street.

The Kamloops RCMP’s targeted enforcement unit conducted the raid, according to RCMP Const. Crystal Evelyn.

It took place in the late afternoon. There is no word yet on any arrests, but Evelyn said more information is expected to be made available later in the day on Thursday.