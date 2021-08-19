178401
Fire behaviour lower at Sparks Lake blaze, but most active on north side, says wildfire service

Fire active on north flank

Fire activity continues to be primarily on the north flank at the Sparks Lake wildfire burning northwest of Kamloops.

In a Wednesday night update, the BC Wildfire Service says fire behaviour was lower yesterday.

Heavy equipment continues work to establish a fire guard along the Jamieson Forest Service Road near Dunsapie Lake in the northeast.

Crews and equipment are said to be making good progress on a spot fire on the east side of the Jamieson FSR and are using heavy equipment to continue to widen the road to act as a control line.

Opportunities for planned ignitions in the Beaverhut Lake FSR area are also being assessed.

The fire was last estimated to have burned 95,360 hectares and remains out of control.

Crews continued to engage in direct attack in the Vidette Lake area on Wednesday with helicopter support as visibility allowed.

Firefighters and heavy equipment also continued to work on the northeast flank, near the Clinton-Hihium Lake FSR, where ground crews engaged in direct attack and heavy equipment worked to bolster fire guards.

