Crews continue to work 24 hours at July Mountain wildfire on Coquihalla

Photo: Contributed

Fire activity decreased over the last 24 hours at the July Mountain wildfire burning along the Coquihalla Highway southwest of Merritt.

In a Wednesday night update, the BC Wildfire Service says the fire remains out of control, having burned almost 20,000 hectares of forest.

BCWS says the calmer activity allowed ground crews to more safely action the fire Wednesday, and they continued to work overnight.

Structural protection crews established in Brookmere and Kingsvale will continue their work.

After jumping the highway, the fire merged with the Brook Creek wildfire, and these are now being managed as one fire.

The highway is open to travel, however, having reopened on Tuesday.

Evacuation orders and alerts remain in place for more than 130 properties.

The fire is believed to be lightning caused.

BC Wildfire Service continues action the blaze with 48 BCWS and contract personnel, multiple helicopters and heavy equipment.